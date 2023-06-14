LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing battery charges in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s father after he allegedly pushed him into a tree and repeatedly hit him during a fight over a dog, an arrest report said.

Roman Ramirez of Las Vegas faces one count of battery of an older person resulting in substantial bodily harm or death, records showed.

Roman Ramirez of Las Vegas (LVMPD/KLAS)

On June 11 around 5:15 p.m., a woman called 911 stating that her father, 69-year-old Larry Vargas, was unconscious and not breathing after an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Ramirez, police said.

Vargas was taken to Sunrise Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead.

When officers arrived, they spoke to several family members who said that Ramirez was engaged to Varags’ daughter for about eight years before they separated in May 2022. After their separation, Ramirez and Vargas’s daughter shared custody of their Pitbull, the arrest report said.

Ramirez was also still on a shared phone plan with the family. In December 2022, a member of the family contacted Ramirez and told him that he needed to start paying his portion of the phone bill. Ramirez accused the family of overcharging him and the family told him that they were going to shut his phone off on June 10, the arrest report said.

On June 8, Ramirez sent a message to Vargas’ daughter stating that he missed his dog and that he wanted to pick her up for a visit.

On June 11, Vargas’ daughter and granddaughter left the house and told Vargas’ wife not to open the door if Ramirez were to show up. Later that day, Vargas saw Ramirez outside the home and answered the door.

Ramirez asked to see the dog and Vargas allowed him to. Ramirez then picked up the dog and started walking toward his vehicle, causing Vargas to run after him in an attempt to stop him, police said.

Ramirez then hit Vargas, causing him to fall onto the vehicle and then the ground. Vargas yelled out to his wife to get inside the house. While she was attempting to get the dog inside, she saw Ramirez push Vargas, causing him to fall back on a palm tree. Vargas then stood back up and Ramirez hit him multiple times causing him to fall back on the tree, the report said.

When Vargas and his wife went back into the house, Vargas noticed that his glasses were missing so his wife went outside to look for them. When she came back inside she found her husband unresponsive, police said.

In an interview with police Ramirez said that Vargas punched him first and that he only pushed him back, denying any other physical contact. When police told him that Vargas was dead, he said “Then book me for murder… take me to county.”