LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man with a history of indecent exposure is facing charges once again, according to police documents.

Michael Spangelthal, 40, is charged with felony Indecent/Obscene exposure, Battery, and Obstructing a public officer.

A man driving to his Summerlin home on Wednesday, April 19, called Las Vegas Metro police around 3 p.m. when he saw Spangelthal “dancing in the middle of the street completely naked and exposing his genitals.” He told police it continued for the next hour, according to the arrest report.

The incident took place on Piedmont Valley Avenue near Far Hills Avenue and the 215. When police arrived, Spangelthal ignored their commands and began throwing rocks and small household items at them. The report said Spangelthal would only speak to officers from an upstairs window at his residence.

Court records show Spangelthan was convicted of indecent exposure in 2020 and has had previous arrests. He currently remains in the Clark County Detention Center. No bail has been set.