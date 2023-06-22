LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting another man he said broke into his home, an arrest report said.

Mario Sanchez of Las Vegas faces a charge of attempted murder, records showed.

Mario Sanchez of Las Vegas (LVMPD)

On June 19 around 6:30 p.m., police received a call from a man stating that he shot someone that had broken into his home in the 6600 block of Maddies Way near Hacienda Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive. Police also received a call from the victim who said he was shot and bleeding from his stomach, the report said.

When officers arrived they found two men, Sanchez and his roommate, standing outside the home and another man in front of the door with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by medical personnel, police said.

There was also a fourth person who was found upstairs, the report said.

Sanchez’s roommate told police that he and Sanchez were inside the home when they saw someone inside his room. The roommate approached the man who told him that another roommate, who was not home at the time, subleased a room to him.

Sanchez and the roommate said they did not know about this new roommate and confronted him. The man subleasing the room told police he wanted to remove himself from the situation and went upstairs.

After that confrontation, a man, who had known connections to the third roommate, entered the home through the front door, which was open. The roommate told police that the man was acting “very hostile and irate,” and began to yell at both Sanchez and his roommate, the report said.

The man began to walk toward Sanchez who told him to not get close to him or he was going to shoot him. Sanchez told police that he told the man multiple times to not get close to him however, he did not listen.

Sanchez then shot the victim one time in the chest, police said.

In an interview with police, Sanchez said that he could only fire once because his gun jammed. Sanchez also told police that he believed at the time one of his roommates put a “hit” on him over a rent dispute, the report said.

Police also noted that there were no weapons on or near where the victim was found.

Sanchez was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.