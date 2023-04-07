LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who allegedly told police he “had the devil in him” and has been “haunted forever by what he’s done” was taken into custody on numerous sexual assault and lewdness charges Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him, records said.

Dariold Dodge, 60, is accused of sexually abusing two young girls over a period of 20 years.

An arrest report said one of his victims, who said she was sexually assaulted starting at the age of 4, said she suppressed the abuse she endured until she started having her own children. The victim eventually reported the alleged abuse in 2021, although she was no longer underage.

In the past, she had feared if she didn’t do what Dodge wanted, he would sexually assault another girl. According to a heavily redacted Las Vegas police report, she told investigators Dodge told her “I’ll do it to (name redacted in the report) or grab a little girl off the street.” Later, the victim said she learned the other girl was also sexually assaulted by Dodge. That victim testified to the grand jury, her sexual abuse began at 2 years old, according to transcripts.

The younger victim gave an example of how she was coached to lie to authorities. She said Dodge had beaten her during a sex act leaving her visibly bruised and causing her to go to the hospital. The nurse told her she “had a hemorrhage and a concussion” causing her to miss time at school. The report stated she told police Dodge had her tell the hospital staff it was an accident. Dodge enjoyed that she was home all day, she told police, “because he was able to sexually abuse her.”

At one point CPS did conduct an investigation when the victim was pulled out of school for a year but she admitted she lied to investigators.

The report indicates there was a young man who witnessed some of the sexual abuse told officers he was afraid to talk because Dodge threatened he would “shoot it out” with police.

Dodge was taken into custody without incident and during an interview said to the investigator, “You’re a great man and I really love you. I did it.” He then broke down and cried and said he had the “devil in him,” the report stated. He confessed to some of the sexual acts but not all of them.

Court records show Dodge faces the following charges: Sexual assault against a child under 14 (10 counts), sexual assault against a child under 16 (4 counts), lewdness with a child under 14 (8 counts), battery with intent to commit sexual assault with a victim under 16 (2 counts), battery to commit sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, sexual assault, and lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15.

Dodge did have a previous conviction in 2017 on a child abuse/neglect charge but accepted a plea deal and had his 364-day sentence suspended. He was placed on probation for a period not to exceed three years.

Dodge remained Friday at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail.