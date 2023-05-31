LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing reckless driving charges after he drove at speeds reaching 100-110 mph because “his girlfriend was sick,” according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Saturday, May 27, officers with the Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID) team were driving on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue in an unmarked LVMPD vehicle when they saw a black BMW sedan “accelerate in a rapid manner” and make an unsafe lane change.

According to the report, the BMW continued to accelerate, reaching speeds of 100-110 mph while approaching southbound U.S. 95 and Charleston Boulevard.

The RAID officers saw the BMW travel past heavy traffic congestion while speeding, which caused the officers to activate the lights and sirens on the unmarked vehicle to pull over the BMW.

The report stated that the BMW continued southbound and was seen making several unsafe lane changes, affecting multiple lanes of traffic. According to the report, the BMW was traveling at speeds around 95-105 mph at that time.

The BMW exited from the southbound U.S. 95 at Exit 70 where it stopped approximately 350 feet after making a right turn onto Boulder Highway, according to the report.

The driver, identified as Cory Samarini, told police that his girlfriend, the passenger in his car, was sick and that he “did not want her to throw up in his vehicle.” He told officers that he wanted to get her medical attention when asked why he was driving so erratically.

In Nevada, reckless driving is defined as operating a vehicle with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.

Samarini faces charges of reckless driving with disregard for the safety of persons or property.