LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol.

Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m.

While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s steering and caused the car to rotate counterclockwise, officials said.

“As the vehicle continued to rotate, it entered the center dirt median where it overturned and came to rest in the southbound travel lanes,” officials said.

Liggins was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Impairment was suspected to be a factor, according to NSP.

This marked the 7th fatal crash in 2023 in NSP’s jurisdiction.