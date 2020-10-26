Las Vegas man dies in Saturday crash on US93 in Lincoln County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Saturday crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer left one man dead and closed US93 in Lincoln County during the investigation, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A 44-year-old Las Vegas man who was driving a Chevy pickup died at the scene after his truck crossed the center line, according to a news release from NHP. The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to UMC with minor injuries.

NHP noted that the cargo of the tractor-trailer — 28,000 pounds of dates — was “a complete loss.”

The crash happeed at mile marker 12 on US 93 in Lincoln County, about 40 miles north of the turnoff from Interstate 15.

The investigation is continuing.