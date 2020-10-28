Las Vegas man dies in motorcycle crash early Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on a ramp in the 215 Beltway to I-15 interchange, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Blake Christian Burger, 27, was traveling westbound on the beltway approaching the southbound I-15 transition ramp just before 1:30 a.m. when his Suzuki motorcycle left the roadway and struck a sign.

Burger was thrown from the motorcycle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photo: Nevada Highway Patrol)

The crash remains under investigation, NHP said.

The crash is the 47th fatal crash in the jurisdiction of the NHP Southern Command. NHP says 53 people died in those crashes.