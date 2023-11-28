LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor trailer, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

It happened on Nov. 24 at 6:40 p.m. along US6 near mile marker 33 in White Pines County four miles west of Ely, Nevada.

Cameron Estes, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police. Estes was a sergeant with the Nevada National Guard.

Sgt. Estes of the 72nd Military Police Company was on his way to the Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy when the crash occurred, according to information posted Monday on Facebook by the Nevada National Guard.

Estes was driving a pickup truck eastbound on US6 and approaching the semi-tractor trailer traveling in the opposite direction. Estes failed to maintain control of his pickup truck on the icy road rotating clockwise, and crossed into the westbound travel lane where it hit the semi-tractor trailer, according to police.

The driver of the semi-truck trailer did not sustain any injuries during the crash.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Those with information on the crash can call the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111 or email ncemirt@dps.state.nv.us