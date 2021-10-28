Las Vegas man dies after falling off kayak during fishing trip; second man rescued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 65-year-old Las Vegas man died Monday after falling off his kayak during a fishing trip about 175 miles north of Las Vegas.

Paul Bifulco died at Kirch Wildlife Management Area in northeastern Nye County, according to a Thursday news release from the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Nevada Game Warden John Anderson is being credited with reaching Bifulco and his friend in windy, rainy conditions, likely saving the friend, who was not identified in the news release.

“If not for the professionalism of Warden Anderson we could very well have been talking about two fatalities instead of one,” said Chief Game Warden Mike Maynard. “His ability to locate the two men quickly and his willingness to go out into that freezing water to pull them to shore very likely saved that second man’s life. He is just another example of the passion and dedication our game wardens take into the field every day.”

Jason Stevenson of the Lund Volunteer Fire Department assisted Anderson, and they were able to pull the men and their kayaks to medical personnel on shore.

The rescue occurred in bad weather that had prevented Bifulco’s friend from getting him to shore. The water where the two men were found was 4 to 5 feet deep, according to the news release. Vegetation in the reservoir made the rescue more difficult.

Bifulco initially appeared to be okay as the inflatable life jacket he was wearing brought him back to the surface, but he collapsed while trying to get back to shore, according to the news release.

Members of the Nevada Highway Patrol, White Pine County EMS and Nevada Game Warden Scott Giles assisted at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will report Bifulco’s cause of death.