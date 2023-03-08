LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man has become the 21st traffic-related death in Metro police’s jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.

Keith Gardner, 47, who was critically injured in a crash on Feb. 25, died March 5 at Sunrise Hospital from his injuries, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said in a news release Wednesday.

He is the second person to die from a crash that occurred on S. Maryland Parkway north of E. Wigwam Avenue.

According to Metro, evidence and video surveillance showed that Gardner was driving northbound on Maryland Parkway at a high rate of speed in a Mercedes-Benz, ran a red light at Wigwam, and drove into oncoming traffic hitting a Subaru with an 18-year-old driver and two 19-year-old passengers.

One of the passengers, a California man, died shortly after arriving at the hospital and the other passenger was severely injured. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Gardner’s car also ended up striking a light pole.