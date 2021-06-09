Driver reaches speeds of 100+, ends up near Overton, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing an animal control vehicle and leading police on a chase up Interstate 15.

Police first spotted the driver, Jason Flores, after seeing the Clark County Animal Control vehicle driving recklessly on US-95 and Interstate 15 early Friday morning, where he reached speeds of 95 to 110 mph, they said. Flores’ age was unavailable.

The white pickup truck had been stolen just minutes earlier from the animal control office on North Mohave Road, police stated in an arrest report. Police recognized the vehicle due to its light bar and badge logo.

Due to the driver’s excessive speed and unknown passengers, police monitored the situation from the air.

After about 45 minutes, spike strips blew out one of the vehicle’s tires near Overton. The vehicle came to a stop off the Carp Elgin Road exit.

The driver got out of the car and was taken into custody. Police described him as being “dazed and disoriented.”

“At some point he looked next to me and appeared to be talking to someone who was not present,” a police officer wrote in the arrest report. “He stated: ‘Ohhhh don’t do that… Imma shank you.’”

He was also seen biting and licking the patrol car’s door handle and a window, police said.

A records check by police showed Flores had several drug-related convictions and his driving privileges were suspended.

Flores was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the follow charges: