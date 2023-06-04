LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after an early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

Around 5 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was driving eastbound on Alexander Road near North Grand Canyon Drive. According to witness statements and evidence at the scene, the Chevrolet was seen swerving all over the road at a high rate of speed, police said.

The driver hit a raised median and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway, hit a curb, and crash through a fence. Police said the vehicle overturned several times and came to a rest in an undeveloped desert area.

Medical personnel determined the driver, a 32-year-old man, was beyond medical intervention and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This death marks the 55th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.