LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a motorcycle crash in Death Valley National Park on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. in a curvy section of Highway 190 between Panamint Springs Resort and Father Crowley Point. National Parks Services said that a 73-year-old motorcyclist lost control and slid into another lane, hitting the front of an oncoming vehicle.

California Highway Patrol, NPS, and Inyo County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, NPS said.