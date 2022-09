BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 58 in Tehachapi early Tuesday morning.

Louis Kenneth Wright, 61, was on eastbound Highway 58 on a motorcycle in Tehachapi when he left the roadway and crashed, according to the coroner’s office.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.