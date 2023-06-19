LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 63-year-old man is dead after a crash on Interstate 15 last week, according to a release from the Nevada State Police.

On Wednesday, June 14 at around 3:28 p.m., officers with the NSP were called to a crash on southbound Interstate 15, south of the Russell Road off-ramp.

Police determined that the man, later identified as Timothy Anderson, 63, from Las Vegas, was driving a blue Mazda Hatchback in the middle lane on Interstate 15 heading south.

For unknown reasons, the Mazda steered across the right travel lanes and into the right-side dirt, hitting a decorative rock.

According to the release, Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Southern Command’s fortieth fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 45 fatalities.