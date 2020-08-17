Las Vegas man creates school supply drive for students in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grassroots effort is beginning to grow. A Las Vegas man is seeking help from the community to collect school supplies for students in need.

Daniella Silverstein is adjusting to a new normal, bringing challenges for the kindergarten teacher at John S Park Elementary School.

“I’m very stressed,” Silverstein said. “Teaching online is a whole new thing. Things that we don’t totally don’t think about are new things we think about.”

That includes school supplies for her students at home during distance education.

“Students are doing specials online,” Silverstein said. “So P.E., art, music, all that stuff they don’t have paint, they don’t have paintbrushes, jump ropes, bean bags, just anything to participate really.”

But her friend Brandon Johnson wants to help. Silverstein says he responded to her social media post about the issues last week and is taking the initiative to aid educators.

“They gave me the opportunity to help kids when I reached out and that’s all that matters. Seriously,” said Johnson.

He’s starting a donation drive. It has no name, just a mission — help the kids.

Johnson is partnering with businesses and churches around the valley to take these large gray bins.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to donate. I ultimately want 50 drop spots around the city,” Johnson said.

To keep it COVID-19 safe, all bins will be outside businesses where anyone who wants to donate can drop off supplies and then walk away.”

“I’ll be personally driving by each bin to check each bin and collect them,” Johnson said.

All supplies are going to Park Elementary and Miley Achievement Center Elementary School for students to pick-up in grab bags. This effort may include more soon.

“Ultimately, I want to help anybody who reaches out to me, any teacher at any school,” Johnson said.

“It’s always nice to know that there is support there,” Silverstein said.

Two wishlists are also online for people not comfortable leaving their homes because of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE or HERE.

You can find the list of bin locations below:

5580 S. Decatur Blvd Unit 103

8985 S. Eastern Ave Lanfranchi Center Building

600 S. Green Valley Pkwy Lash Therapy Studios

9424 Sierra Summit — a house in summerlin ( bin available day and night)

600 W. Sunset Rd — Green Valley Tint & Graphix

931 E Franklin Ave – John S Park Elementary School

245 N Pecos Rd – Miley Achievement Center

Johnson also encourages anyone who wants to help to reach out to him. His phone number is (702) 417-7305. You can also email him at brandon@halisangels.com.