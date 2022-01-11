Las Vegas man convicted of stealing more than $14K in robberies at banks, Starbucks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Starbucks coffeehouse is among the list of places a Las Vegas man was convicted of robbing, not once, but twice.

25-year-old Edwin Arnold Jr. now faces 29 years in prison for a series of armed robberies that also include two banks. He also faces three years of supervised release following the time served in prison.

According to court documents, between December 2016 and January 2017, Arnold and co-conspirator 25-year-old Shamariae Marshon Jones, of Pasadena, California, robbed two banks and a Starbucks coffeehouse — stealing a total of $14,280.

During each robbery, Arnold brandished a handgun at employees, demanded money, and threatened to shoot if they did not comply.

On January 26, 2017, the FBI arrested Arnold and Jones when the two drove back to Arnold’s residence immediately after committing their latest robbery.

Jones was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery, two counts of bank robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence.

He faces a statutory maximum penalty of life in prison at his sentencing hearing on January 18, 2022.

Arnold was convicted in May of 2021 on one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of bank robbery, and four counts of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence.