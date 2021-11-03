Las Vegas man convicted of second-degree murder, DUI in 2018 California pileup

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Las Vegas man has been convicted of second-degree murder and driving under the influence for starting a Southern California chain-reaction crash that killed a woman, fractured her infant’s skull and injured four other people.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Irving Abel Aguilar-Calixto was convicted by a jury on Tuesday.

Ten cars were involved in the pileup, California Highway Patrol officials said at the time.

The crashes began around 1:24 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2018.

Prosecutors say that Aguilar-Calixto was driving a Dodge Challenger at more than 100 mph on Interstate 5 after a night of heavy drinking with friends in Anaheim when he crashed into a Toyota Prius, starting a pileup.

One of the cars in the pileup was driven by 25-year-old Maria Osuna. Her 6-month-old son was strapped into his car seat in the back seat.

She removed her seatbelt to check on her baby, and as she tended to his injuries, another vehicle slammed into the car, killing the mother of three, according to authorities.