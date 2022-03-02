LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 29-year-old Las Vegas man was convicted by a federal jury Tuesday in an identity fraud scheme that targeted the mailboxes of more than 300 victims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Nosa Frank Obayando was found guilty of mail theft, using an unauthorized device and identity theft. Although the convictions were only on a single count for each charge, Obayando faces a minimum of two years in prison — and possibly as much as 17 years.

Obayando and co-defendant Efeturi Ariawhorai were accused in the 2017 scheme that involved forwarding mail of 300 victims and using a debit card to withdraw at least $5,000 in cash from ATMs in the Las Vegas valley after opening bank accounts in victims’ names. The victims never knew their email was being forwarded.

Obayando was convicted following a two-day trial in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.

Ariawhorai has been arrested by authorities in Italy and is awaiting extradition.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada made the announcement. The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Please report suspected mail fraud and mail theft to the USPIS by calling 877-876-2455 or by making a report online at https://www.uspis.gov/report.