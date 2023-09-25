LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 64-year-old Las Vegas man was convicted on Friday of a scheme to distribute “large quantities” of illegally prescribed opioids, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

David A. Litwin conspired with a licensed physician and others “to sell prescriptions, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and Soma, to persons without any legitimate medical purpose for the drugs,” a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release said on Monday.

An eight-day trial concluded Sept. 22 when Litwin was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and seven counts of distribution of oxycodone. U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson presided over the jury trial and sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 21, 2023.

“Over the course of several years, Litwin helped to operate a medical practice known as New Amsterdam Medical Group that purported to be a pain specialty center. However, Litwin and his co-conspirators utilized that pain specialty center to sell fake prescriptions to hundreds of people, including multiple individuals who filled the prescriptions in order to sell opioids unlawfully on the secondary market,” the news release said.

The pain center operated across the street from a middle school at Harmon Avenue and Sandhill Road.

U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Adams for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Las Vegas District Office, and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the DEA and FBI. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nadia Ahmed, Edward Veronda and Jean Ripley.

If you have a tip or information about illegal sales or distribution of prescription opioids, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, etc., by doctors and pharmacies call the DEA RxAbuse Tip Line at 1-877-RxAbuse (1-877-792-2873) or submit a tip online at: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/tips_online.htm.