Las Vegas man convicted for coercion, enticement of a minor for sex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was convicted for coercion and enticement of a girl to engage in sexual activity by a federal jury on Thursday.

The man, 51-year-old Barry Allen Gabelman, now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to evidence presented at Gabelman’s trial, he had exchanged sexually explicit messages and photos through his social media and messaging accounts with individuals whom he believed to be an 11-year-old-girl and her stepfather from Oct. 31 to Dec. 6 of 2019. According to evidence, Gabelman discussed having sex with the girl and sent a nude photo of himself.

A law enforcement officer had been posing as both the girl and her father. On Dec. 6, Gabelman traveled to a pre-arranged location in Las Vegas to meet and have sex with the girl, and was arrested by officers at the meeting place.

Sentencing for Gabelman was set for May 20, 2022 by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.