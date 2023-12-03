LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man known in the Las Vegas valley for giving out hundreds of bikes for years is staying busy for the holidays and he told 8 News Now what has kept him going for a decade.

A hug, smile and thank you is what Robert Crane, founder of Bobs Bikes for Needy Kids continues to look forward to the most.

8 News Now anchor Ozzy Mora: “It’s been ten years, what keeps you going?”

“I used to sit in the casino and play poker, I haven’t been in a casino for seven years [and] I never had a machine hug me or say thank you,” Crane said.

His garage filled is with bikes for families and endless memories. Now that the holiday season is here, he is working overtime.

“For three weeks I’ve been going crazy,” Crane said. “22 bikes on Saturday alone.”

Crane said he never expected this cause to get this much recognition throughout the years. And it all started with his grandson.

“He needed a bike, and my daughter didn’t have the funds herself to buy it,” he explained.

Crane refurbished a bike for his grandson, but he didn’t end up needing it.

“I put it on Craigslist, had 80 replies in one hour,” he said. “And that’s when the lightbulb went off, kids don’t have bikes and that’s what started Bob’s Bikes.”

While Crane makes a list and checks it twice, there is one rule to get a bike.

“The child has to be here, I want to put that bike in a child’s hands,” Crane said. “I had people who pick up bikes, brought them home [and] the kids didn’t like them, they sat in the garage and threw them away.”

But it’s still not stopping him as continues to share love and generosity for years to come.

“I’m going to keep on doing this until the man upstairs says different,” Crane said.

Those interested in a bike can message him on Facebook. Right now, he’s only giving out bikes on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. People can also donate bikes, but the same rule applies.