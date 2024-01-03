LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas police released body-camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting involving a Las Vegas man and a 9-year-old child on New Year’s Eve.

The incident started on Dec. 31, in the 1300 block of Putnam Avenue near Civic Center Drive and Carey Avenue at 7 p.m.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Javier Flores of Las Vegas. He was killed following the confrontation with police.

On Dec. 31, the North Las Vegas Police Department said it received multiple reports about an argument involving a man armed with a gun at home in the area. Before officers could arrive the man drove away from the home.

After speaking to witnesses officers learned that the man was armed with two guns while threatening several people at the home and left in his vehicle with a 9-year-old child.

Around 8 p.m., police also received a report of another argument with an armed man at a home on 2800 Taylor Avenue near Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street. Officers soon learned the armed man was Flores, the same suspect from the incident on Putnam Avenue.

When officers arrived at Taylor Avenue, Flores had already left the area but returned home after 8 p.m. in his vehicle.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Officer Ty Tolar who was hired by NLVPD in 2004, Officer Forrest Walker who was hired by NLVPD in 2018, and Officer Jesus Cruz who was hired by NLVPD in 2022.

In the body-camera video released by police, the officers can be heard telling Flores to stop his truck and put his hands in the air in both English and Spanish.

Flores was then seen in the video opening up his door and walking toward officers as police continued to tell him to put his hands up in the air and stop, police stated.

Flores did not comply with several officers’ commands and walked toward Officer Cruz while pulling out a gun and pointing it toward the police, according to NLVPD.

Three officers then fired hitting Flores. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Officer Cruz fired six gunshots, Officer Tolar fired 10 gunshots, and Officer Walker fired 8 gunshots, according to NLVPD.

No police officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting.

Per NLVPD policy all three officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Flores had a lengthy criminal history which included past charges in 2020, including assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun where others are endangered, and child abuse.

Had Flores survived the shooting he would have faced several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, assault with a deadly weapon on a victim over 60, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, battery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon on a victim over 60, child endangerment, hit and run.