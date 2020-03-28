Las Vegas man charged with threatening to assault and murder U.S. Rep Dina Titus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Louis Damato, 47, of Las Vegas, made his initial appearance in court Friday in connection with federal charges for allegedly making threats to assault and murder U.S. Representative Dina Titus, (D-NV).

As alleged in the complaint, on March 16, 2019, the Washington, D.C. office of Rep. Titus, received a threatening voicemail stating in pertinent part: “… I bought a f*cking gun ok I’m coming to DC to blow your f*cking head off!”

Later that day, U.S. Capitol Police determined that the phone that left the threatening voicemail belonged to Damato. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Damato at a hotel-casino, where he was arrested and read his Miranda rights. Damato allegedly admitted that he had been calling Representative Titus’ office for several days and that he left the threatening message on the morning of March 16, 2019.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts on April 17, 2020.

If convicted, Damato faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the threatening to assault and murder a public official charge and five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the interstate threats charge.

The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only. If convicted of the offense, the sentencing of a defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was the product of an investigation by the U.S. Capital Police, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Dickinson is prosecuting the case.