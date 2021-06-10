Las Vegas man charged with domestic violence in case originally believed to be kidnapping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 30-year-old Las Vegas man is charged with domestic battery after he was arrested Wednesday following an incident that unfolded Tuesday at a business near Valley View and Twain in the central valley.

Arquel Ortiz-Jimenez is accused of grabbing a woman by the hair and forcing her into a car while hitting her.

Related Content UPDATE: Suspect in possible kidnapping taken into custody

Police initially called for the public’s assistance in a kidnapping case before learning Ortiz-Jimenez and the woman live together at an east valley residence.

Ortiz-Jimenez is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He was scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday morning. Jail records indicate he is being held on $3,000 bail.

Police used video surveillance and phone records to find Ortiz-Jimenez after the Tuesday incident at Collision Service Center at 3885 S. Valley View Blvd. The owner of the business called 911 and assisted police with retrieving the surveillance video. Writing displayed on one of the vehicle’s windows helped police determine the connection to Ortiz-Jimenez.

A towing company assisted Metro in tracing the vehicle to Ortiz-Jimenez, and eventually to his address in the 3100 block of S. Mojave Road.

After detectives arrested him at his apartment, Ortiz-Jimenez admitted what happened after he was confronted with the surveillance images. He told police his girlfriend had left the apartment Tuesday night with their 1-month-old son and hadn’t come back.