Las Vegas man charged in woman’s death after shots fired into car, dispute over wallet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 30-year-old Las Vegas man is charged with murder after a confrontation over a stolen wallet at an apartment complex on April 9.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, the shooting followed an encounter between Kevin Osborne and a woman named Candice Cooks. The encounter was arranged through “Pink Dragon Entertainment,” an escort service.

The arrest report described circumstances around the encounter between Cooks and Osborne, who reportedly paid $350 for the meeting.

Osborne is accused of firing three shots at a white Dodge Challenger after he tried to stand in its way as it left apartments in the 1800 block of North Decatur Boulevard, according to evidence and statements made to police. Cooks was struck by a bullet and taken to University Medical Center, where she later died.

The car was driven by Jason Davis, who told police he was in a “dating relationship” with Cooks. He had come to pick her up at the apartments, and he drove her to UMC when she said she was shot, according to the arrest report.

Police later found bullet holes in the Challenger’s front grille, hood, and the passenger door frame and window. They also found blood in the front passenger’s seat where Cooks had been seated, along with her iPhone.

Police also found a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard of the Challenger.

Osborne is scheduled for a May 13 preliminary hearing on an open murder charge and a charge of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

Witness statements to police indicate Osborne arranged for Cooks to meet him at a friend’s apartment near Decatur and Vegas Drive. The two had sex, and Cooks left the apartment while Osborne was in the bathroom.

When he couldn’t find his wallet, Osborne told two other people who were in the apartment that it was missing and eventually confronted Cooks outside.

The wallet was among the possessions on a cart next to the room where Cooks was treated at UMC. Text messages on Cooks’ phone and Osborne’s drivers license led officers to his home in the 3900 block of West El Parque Avenue, where he was arrested.

A search warrant for Osborne’s home led to the recovery of a semi-automatic handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.