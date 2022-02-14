Las Vegas man charged in DUI crash involving RTC bus

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Anthony Chambers, 30, after the crash, which happened around 11 p.m. on Feb. 4. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces a charge of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm after a crash earlier this month involving an RTC bus, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Anthony Chambers, 30, after the crash, which happened around 11 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Police said Chambers’ car collided with several others in the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street. The crash involved several vehicles, including the bus, police said.

When speaking to Chambers, officers noted he had “bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech along with a strong scent of an unknown intoxicating beverage” coming from his breath, they wrote in an arrest report.

Another driver suffered a skull fracture in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Chambers was being held Monday without bail. He was due in court on Feb. 22.