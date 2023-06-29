LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a 35-year-old Las Vegas man after a woman was shot and killed last week after she was accused of stealing a salad.

Rainier Jefferson, an employee at the business where the shooting happened, faces an open charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release, a man and a woman were involved in an argument with Jefferson at a business in the 500 block of East Sahara. Police said Jefferson pulled a gun and shot the woman. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Mallory Armijo by the man who was with her at the time of the shooting. He reached out to 8 News Now just hours after the Friday, June 23, incident. He said the shooting happened at the 7-Eleven store at Sahara Avenue and Lynnwood Street.

According to police, Jefferson was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He is being held without bail pending a July 3 court hearing. He also faces a probation revocation hearing on July 12 on a charge of possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

