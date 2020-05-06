Las Vegas man built cross to honor Greg Zanis, memorial grows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas community and the nation is mourning the loss of Greg Zanis who built and delivered thousands of crosses to communities affected by gun violence.

Monday, he passed away from bladder cancer.

Greg Zanis was admired by many in the Las Vegas valley after he built crosses to remember the victims of the 1 October shooting. Now, there is a cross to remember Zanis. It’s at the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign and people are dropping of flowers and balloons.

“It’s just really sad to see somebody that gave so much pass away,” Robert English said.

He says he will be forever thankful to the man who helped the community heal after the mass shooting and that’s why he decided to build a cross to honor Zanis.

“So many people who have lost their lives and he was able to capture a piece of them and give it back to the families,” English said.

“He was just a lovely man. He was wonderful. I had the pleasure of meeting him last year here at the welcome sign in October on our second anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting,” said Michele Robin Matteo, Las Vegas resident.

English wanted give Zanis a cross similar to what he had given to so many during such a dark time.

If you’d like to help the Zanis family pay for expenses, you can find more information at this link.