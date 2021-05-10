LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center murdered another inmate during an altercation Sunday night, according to police records.

Sergio Dominguez, 40, killed Jason Dickman, 47, in a holding cell around 10 p.m., records show.

According to his arrest report, Dominguez placed his jail-provided T-shirt around Dickman’s neck while Dickman was using a urinal. Dominguez was on top of Dickman on the floor of the holding cell for seven minutes before a corrections officer noticed.

Dickman was moved into Dominguez’s holding cell two minutes before Dominguez began choking him with his shirt, according to the report. Dickman was taken to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

According to Metro police, Dominguez told investigators “he had intended on killing Dickman because Dickman did something in the next cell before he was moved to his cell.”

Dominguez “had no response for killing Dickman,” he told investigators per his arrest report.

According to court records, Dominguez was booked in jail Sunday on burglary and weapons charges. Dickman was not listed in any recent booking log.