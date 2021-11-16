Las Vegas man arrested in string of robberies to pay debt to drug dealer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In debt to a drug dealer, a Las Vegas man pulled off 10 robberies before he was eventually caught by Metro police, who used DNA evidence to identify him, according to an arrest report.

Jeremy George Francom, 40, is accused of using fake bombs to scare employees into turning over cash at robberies that began on Sept. 24 and ended in early November. Francom was arrested Nov. 4 as he left the Rio All-Suite Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

Francom is charged with 10 counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, and one count of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon. He is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, awaiting a Nov. 23 preliminary hearing.

In one of the robberies, Francom targeted a Walgreen’s store at 6401 E. Charleston Blvd. on Oct. 23 at about 11:15 a.m. He stayed in the store for about an hour and left with about $300, according to the arrest report.

Police reviewed surveillance video and took DNA evidence from a chair where the robbery suspect sat before approaching employees. The DNA brought back a match to Francom, and detectives quickly tracked him and made the arrest.

The robberies yielded more than $6,100 total and targeted grocery stores, banks inside grocery stores, clothing stores and other businesses. Eight locations were included in the arrest report:

Sept. 24: Albertson’s, 8350 W. Cheyenne Ave.

Oct. 5: Smith’s Food and Drug, 8050 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Oct. 5: Gyro Time, 7660 W. Cheyenne Ave.

Oct. 11: Tillys, 7235 Arroyo Crossing

Oct. 23: Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 6401 W. Charleston Blvd.

Oct. 27: U.S. Bank inside Smith’s Food and Drug, 2385 W. Windmill

Nov. 1: U.S. Bank inside Albertson’s, 7350 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Nov. 3: Kohl’s, 4250 Blue Diamond Road

In each of the robberies, the suspect used a note threatening to blow up a bomb that had been shown to an employee, or the suspect made the threat verbally. The bomb was inside a backpack

In one case, an employee at a UPS Store told the robber she didn’t have any cash in the store and the suspect left.

Three of the robberies occurred near Francom’s home in the Mira Vista condominiums, just northwest of Cheyenne and Rampart Boulevard in the northwest valley.

Detectives with a search warrant found clothing used in the robberies inside Francom’s home.

Francom told police that the bombs he used in the robberies were fake, and that he owed money to a drug dealer and needed cash to repay him.