LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station was arrested in Phoenix.

23-year-old Jesus Osuna-Lopez is accused of shooting and killing a man in an argument last month at a gas station near the 3800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound just after 10:30 p.m. on May 7. He was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said that Osuna-Lopez fled the scene before officers arrived. He is currently awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.