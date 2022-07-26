LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing and killing another man during an argument.

Police said that Rodney Faulk stabbed the victim, identified as Devaughn Senegal, just after 9 a.m. after the two had been fighting about paying bills and doing housework.

According to an arrest report, Faulk had been renting a room in a residence in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near Walnut and Gowan roads, for the last several months. He had had fights with other people in the house over belongings and about “not cleaning up and not doing his share around the house and not contributing.”

Two weeks before the alleged stabbing, Faulk told police he had armed himself in his room with a kitchen knife because he thought the family living in the home with him were going to beat him up. He later purchased a knife from a smoke shop in the area “for protection,” the arrest report said.

The morning of the incident, Faulk said the victim told him he needed to start bringing in money and suggested they fight, after which Faulk said he didn’t want to fight him, the report said.

According to the report, Faulk then followed the victim into the house with his hand on a knife in his pocket. The two continued to argue about paying bills and Senegal continued to say he would fight Faulk.

Faulk said the victim never attacked him physically, didn’t have a weapon in his hands, and never threatened that he had a weapon, according to the report. He said that every time he moved, the victim moved toward him.

According to the report, the victim had been standing too close to Faulk and flinched at one point, after which Faulk pulled out the knife and stabbed him in the neck and back.

Faulk called 911 and told the operator that he was going to a 7-Eleven after the incident. He was arrested on Gowan road shortly after.

Faulk is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center for a murder charge. No bail had been set.

He’s scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday.