Las Vegas man arrested for kicking one dog and throwing another against a wall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly battering his brother and hurting two family pets. According to Metro Police, on May 3, officers were called to the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue on May 3 about two brothers who were fighting.

When police arrived at the home, they learned the men were fighting because one of the brothers kicked the family dog. When officers asked John Ray Rabo why he did it, he told them it was because the dog was in his way.

But the mother of the men told police, the dog, Maxim, was walking by Rabo’s feet when he got angry and kicked him several times, causing him to go into shock.

The mother told officers, this wasn’t the first incident. She said Rabo also kicked the dog days prior on April 27.

According to the arrest report, the mother told police her son also threw their other dog Choppy against a wall. She said Choppy hit the vase sitting nearby before hitting the wall.

When Animal Control officers were called to the home to check out Maxim, he was breathing very hard, but barely moving. He was in a state of shock.

Rabo was booked into the Clark County Detention center on the charges of willful, malicious, maim, torture, kill a dog or a cat/animals and battery.