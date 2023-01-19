LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is in police custody on a murder charge for allegedly stabbing a woman to death late last year. The woman, 41-year-old Felicia Smith, was discovered in December when a family member stopped by her apartment because the victim couldn’t be reached.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said 33-year-old Michael Ralston was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 by the Criminal Apprehension Team, a multi-jurisdictional task force.

The woman’s body was found in a bedroom closet on Dec. 28, 2022. Police said she was suffering from apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed the woman was dropped off at her apartment by a family member on W. Charleston Boulevard between Rainbow Boulevard and Buffalo Drive on the night before. The following day family members were unable to reach her and decided someone should stop by her apartment to check on her.