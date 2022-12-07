MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a Las Vegas man Monday in connection with the death of an Arizona man he knew, according to officials.

Felipe Santaolalla, 46, was identified as the suspect by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Dec. 2 and found by Metro police days later.

The victim, 44-year-old David Farris, was found shot to death around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 30 where the shooting was reported in the 15000 Block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs, Arizona.

Santaolalla and Farris were acquaintances, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR #22-045583.

A booking photo for Santaolalla was not immediately available.