LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing a felony charge of reckless driving after a woman was put on life support last year due to being severely injured when she was thrown from the hood of his vehicle, records showed.

Joshua Miller was arrested on Feb. 8, 2023 for the reckless driving incident on Jan. 5, 2022.

Joshua Miller and the victim, Tiffany Lee, had dinner at a restaurant on Spring Mountain Road near Jones Boulevard and were preparing to leave the restaurant, documents said. A witness told police Miller was “drunk” and upset after drinking an entire bottle of a Korean alcoholic beverage.

The witness told police Lee attempted to stop him from driving drunk and stood in front of his car in the parking lot, documents said. Las Vegas Metropolitan police also obtained surveillance video that showed Lee and Miller appearing to get in an argument and Lee then getting on the hood of Miller’s Nissan 350Z.

“Miller exited the parking stall and turned south, operating the Nissan aggressively and recklessly. He traveled over three speed bumps while Lee was clinging to the vehicle,” documents stated.

Police said Miller drove 522 feet before Lee was ejected from the hood and hit her head on the asphalt and was unresponsive. Miller did get out of his car and witnesses ran to the aid of Lee and called 911. She was transported to UMC.

According to the arrest report, Miller, who told police Lee “just fell off” the hood, underwent a field sobriety test at the hospital and failed.

“As of June 22, 2022, Lee’s life was being preserved by life support medical equipment,” the report stated and a warrant for his arrest was issued July 1, 2022. Miller was taken into custody last week.

Miller is facing a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm because he showed “willful and wanton disregard for the safety of Tiffany Lee” by not stopping and allowing her the opportunity to get off the hood to avoid injury, documents said.

Miller had his initial court appearance on Monday and has since posted bond.