Editor’s note: During the initial police investigation on Jan. 5 police reported that two patrol cars had been hit by the suspect in the case.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man faces several charges after police allege he rammed a patrol vehicle and crashed into a wall while in a stolen vehicle.

Terry Luna was arrested and faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and DUI.

It happened on Jan. 5 shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of East Lake Mead Parkway near Pecos Road.

Las Vegas Metro police received a call about a stolen vehicle which was identified as a 2017 Hyundai Accent with Nevada license plates and spotted at the rear of an apartment complex with a tarp covering it.

When officers arrived they were able to locate the car in the location the caller had referred.

When officers lifted the tarp they saw a man sleeping in the driver’s seat with a screwdriver in the ignition, according to the police report.

Officers then called for more police units to assist them in the recovery of the stolen car.

Once more officers arrived they “challenged the vehicle” in which the man was inside then turned on the car’s engine and struck a patrol car and a garbage while leaving the area all the while driving with the tarp still covering the windshield, police said.

The man then struck the gate to the apartment complex and crashed into a wall, after which he got out of the car a left the area on foot, according to police.

Witnesses in the area told police they heard a loud crash and then saw the man running from the crash site and jumping over the wall he had just crashed into as he attempted to leave the area, the police report stated.

Officers were able to locate the man who was found hiding under the mattresses located near the crash site but in the same open lot he originally ran through.

Police discovered that Luna was a four-time convicted person for crimes stemming back to 2011-2018 for reckless driving, attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and owning or possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was taken to the hospital and cleared of any injuries.

Luna was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and faces the following charges: