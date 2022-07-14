LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas man was arrested for a murder that happened in 2021, after allegedly using pieces of concrete to injure and kill a man.

33-year-old James Nava-Prieto was arrested on March 15, 2022, after allegedly using pieces of paver stones to beat a man causing multiple blunt force injuries to his head, chest, and extremities, according to his arrest report.

On Dec. 6, 2021, around 3 p.m. 911 received a call reporting an unresponsive man covered in blood in a vacant lot in the 1100 block of Pearl Avenue in east Las Vegas, according to the arrest report.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, Anthony Finsland, partially lying on an overturned couch in the vacant lot. Finsland appeared to be homeless and suffered blunt head trauma. The arrest report says the lot was littered with trash and debris, along with pieces of broken paver stone. Police concluded that the murder weapon(s) consisted of several concrete paver type stones, which were lying around the crime scene.

According to the arrest report, medical personnel determined Finsland deceased at the scene. The complete autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt head trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

An unopened box of Natural Ice beer, multiple open cans of beer, a Red Bull can, and a Four Loko can were recovered at the scene. The open cans and an unopened can of Steel Reserve were all processed for fingerprints, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report says that the prints came back and matched James Nava-Prieto who had previously been arrested for Obstructing a Public Officer and was issued a citation for Battery in May 2021.

According to police, a search warrant was obtained for Nava-Prieto’s clothing, a buccal swab, and any personal property belonging to Finsland.

According to the arrest report, when police interviewed Nava-Prieto, he revealed that he had been homeless for the last five years. Nava-Prieto did admit to staying in the vacant lot known as “the mansion” and was able to describe the couch that Finsland was found on. However, Nava-Prieto denied knowing Finsland and having any involvement in the murder.

According to the arrest report, in March of 2022, the forensic results came back, and on March 15, 2022, Nava-Prieto was arrested for the murder of Anthony Finland.