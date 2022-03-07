LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Demario Jernigan, 37, was born and raised in Las Vegas.

As rent kept going up and up, he was thinking about moving his family overseas. Then the retired Marine learned by word of mouth that he was eligible for veterans benefits that included a home loan with no down payment.

In August, Jernigan bought his first home, moving his family across the valley to a neighborhood near Buffalo Drive and Elkhorn Road in Centennial Hills.

His experience is just a part of a larger story that has unfolded across the United States during the pandemic. Military service has proven to be a pathway to homeownership. And Black veterans have been among the biggest beneficiaries.

In general, veterans believe in homeownership. About 80% of veterans are homeowners, compared to about 64% of civilians, according to Chris Birk, director of education for Veterans United Home Loans. And as younger veterans reach the stage of life when they want to buy a home VA benefits are helping to make it happen.

Graphics: Veterans United

Poor or insufficient credit was the reason Black consumers had mortgages denied at a rate 84% higher than for white consumers in 2020, according to a recent Zillow report.

Black veterans have capitalized on their benefits, and are joining white veterans in buying homes, narrowing the gap since 2015. By 2019, 58.7% of Black veterans were homeowners, compared to 78.3% for white veterans. By comparison, Black Americans overall owned homes at much lower rates compared to white Americans.

And homeownership among Black Millennial Veterans grew faster than any other demographic, veteran or civilian, at 17%.

Birk said VA loan programs “level the playing field” for veterans by removing a lot of obstacles that have stood in the way of getting a loan: big down payments and monthly mortgage insurance. Veterans United is the top VA purchase lender in the nation.

That doesn’t eliminate all the obstacles, especially in Las Vegas, where competition for homes is getting tougher with each passing month.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Demario Jernigan bought his home in August using a loan program that allowed him to buy without a down payment. (Photo courtesy Yuko Jernigan)

“It was disheartening to lose out on so many beautiful homes,” Jernigan said. As prices continue to set records, bidding wars have pushed many people out of the market. Jernigan said having a Realtor agent was an important part of getting the deal done on his house, and he encouraged others to go that route.

When they had lost other chances, agents “reassured my wife and I that we were making strong offers and that the market was just wild at the moment, Jernigan said.

“I am very happy that I invested in a home,” Jernigan said. He doesn’t think he would have bought without his veteran’s benefits. “A lot of it had to do with me not even understanding my benefits.”

Birks said about 15% of veterans don’t even know they have a home loan benefit.

Jernigan explained that there’s a lot of benefits beyond just the loan.

“With Veterans United, there’s a ton. Even as simple as getting the movers locked up for me,” he said.

He added that he got help in figuring out what he could afford — an important part of the process as prices kept going up in Las Vegas. His original price range — around $200,000 — doubled as he learned more about his benefits.

That was a hard step to take.

“At first it was, but after the market kept rising, and renting was becoming as expensive as buying, it just made more sense,” Jernigan said.

“I went into home searching believing that I had done my homework, but there were still a ton of things that I didn’t know,” he said. “Lucky for me the people at Veterans United are some of the most helpful individuals I’ve ever came across. That actually shows you how much they care as every individual I interacted with, I felt put their complete focus on my issues from beginning to end. They were even kind enough to check on me well after I had closed on my home.”