LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces an open murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed his roommate early Sunday morning.

Around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of East Samia Court near Stewart Avenue and Sloan Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the victim was in an argument with his roommate, identified as 28-year-old Jose Oseguera. During the argument, Oseguera allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Jose Oseguera, 28, faces open murder charge (LVMPD)

Oseguera was arrested on a charge of open murder and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.