LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man allegedly killed his grandmother and her boyfriend several days before a third person was killed Tuesday, documents said.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road after reports of a man armed with a “large pipe” attacking people. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that the suspect had fled to the back of the leasing office.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Spencer McDonald, 30, and after a short chase and arrested him. According to the report, McDonald was armed with a “large bludgeoning device known as a mace.”

McDonald is accused of killing his grandmother, Dina Raker Vail, 80; her boyfriend, Andrew Graden, 43; and a maintenance worker at the apartment complex, Christopher Brassard, 45. McDonald is also accused of attempting to kill a second maintenance worker, police said.

According to the report, on Monday, at around 6:15 p.m., one of Vail’s coworkers arrived at the apartment to pick her up for a dance class that Vail teaches, which he told police he does every Monday.

Spencer McDonald. Source: KLAS

The report stated that he saw a package at the door and when he knocked several times, he did not get an answer. He told police that he believed Vail may have gotten a ride from someone else.

When Vail never showed up for her scheduled class, he messaged her, her boyfriend, Graden, and her grandson, McDonald, who he knew Vail lived with at the apartment, the report stated. He never received a response.

According to the report, Vail’s coworker told police that he believed McDonald may have had a mental disability, but did not know his diagnosis.

An article from the Washington Post in 2013 revealed that McDonald was battling schizophrenia, 8 News Now reported Wednesday. That article also reported that McDonald’s grandmother, Vail, moved in with him after the diagnosis.

According to the report, Vail’s coworker also messaged another family member of Vail’s, who also had not heard from her. On Tuesday, he received a message from that family member saying that McDonald told them that Vail “took the day off.”

The report stated that the last time the coworker saw Vail was on June 22. The last text message he received from her was on June 23.

On Tuesday morning, he drove to the apartment complex to request a welfare check, according to the report. While he was contacting the police, he was told that apartment maintenance was going to the apartment to conduct a check.

The report stated that minutes later, he saw an employee fleeing the apartment, bleeding.

According to the report, an unnamed maintenance worker, along with Brassard, knocked on the door of the apartment but did not get an answer, so they used a master key to enter.

The worker told police that he saw a piece of cardboard on the floor covering what he believed to be blood and that he saw what he thought was blood on the walls.

The report stated that he saw a man, later identified as McDonald, exit one of the bedrooms holding a hammer. McDonald ran toward the two, who attempted to escape the apartment. The worker told police that he saw McDonald swing the hammer at Brassard, who yelled out in pain.

As the worker ran out the door, he was hit in the back but was able to run away from the apartment, the report said. He told police that he returned to grab his dropped cell phone and that he saw Brassard dead inside the apartment.

HOUSTON, TX—APRIL 25: Naomi Haskell poses for a portrait with her son, Spencer, 19, at her home in suburban Houston, Texas, on Thursday, April 25, 2013. Since he was diagnosed with a type of schizophrenia two years ago, her focus has been on keeping him well. (Photo by Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

McDonald told police that he had killed Vail in the early morning several days prior, by bludgeoning and stabbing her while she was in bed, police said. He told police that Graden was not home at the time.

The report stated that McDonald then waited for Graden to return home, then bludgeoned and stabbed him in the living room before dragging his body into the bedroom.

According to the report, McDonald lived in the apartment for several days and “went about his normal activities.” He told police that he “did not get around to disposing of the bodies.”

McDonald also admitted to the police that he stabbed Brassard several times when he arrived for the welfare check. He did not give a specific reason for the killings, according to the report.

Several weapons with what appeared to be blood on them were found in the apartment, including a large chef’s knife and a sword.

McDonald faces three counts of open murder and one charge of attempted murder. He is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center until his next court appearance on Monday.