Las Vegas man accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of intentionally hitting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend with an SUV last week, his arrest report stated.

The driver, Paul Semanchuk, 42, of Las Vegas, intentionally hit the victim, backed up, and then ran him over a second time, according to the report.

The incident was reported Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road.

A witness called 911, and gave the dispatcher the license plate of the SUV as it drove off, police said. The plate matched to the registration of Semanchuk.

The victim sustained injuries to his ribs, but is expected to survive.

Police arrested Semanchuk on a charge of attempted murder.