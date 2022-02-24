LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of performing a lewd act under a bush in front of children in the middle of the day Tuesday, police said.

Jonathan Abraham, 32, faces charges of open or gross lewdness, possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation or condition of a suspended sentence, court records showed.

Las Vegas Metro police said they were in the area of Twain Avenue and University Center Drive when a person flagged them down about a man touching himself under a bush.

Around the same time, a person called police, making a similar report. Officers then located the man, later identified as Abraham.

As officers talked to Abraham, they noted he had his phone in his hand, his belt was undone and his pants were “slightly down,” a report said.

When officers asked Abraham what he was doing, he reportedly told them “he lived across town but was in the area for a job interview and became tired so he crawled under the bush to take a nap,” police noted in the report.

Police spoke with a witness, who said his son alerted him to Abraham in the bush, they said. Several school-aged children also observed him and recorded him on their phones, police said.

While speaking to officers, Abraham said he was “chilling,” police said, insisting he had not done anything wrong and was “taking a break under the bush.”

Police then reviewed the video, which they said showed Abraham touching himself under the bush.

Abraham was being held Thursday without bail.