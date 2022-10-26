LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of stealing a Girl Scouts statue months ago and keeping it in his living room allegedly told his housemates that his friend had given him the statue of a witch burned in Salem, according to his arrest report.

Vincent Uhlmer, 37, was arrested last week and is facing charges of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny for stealing the bronze statue, which was valued at $18,500.

The statue was initially reported missing from Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters around 5:30 p.m. on May 7. Video surveillance of the theft showed the statue being carried away by two unknown white men in the early morning hours, police said.

The statue had been sitting in front of the headquarters at 2941 E. Harris Avenue when it was stolen. It was recovered days later on May 12, the organization announced.

Detectives received an anonymous tip on May 11 that the statue was in the living room of Uhlmer’s home and that Uhlmer was the person who stole the statue, the report said.

Police executed a search warrant, where they found the stolen statue “underneath a blanket” in the living room, the report said. The statue was then returned to the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada.

Someone living in the home with Uhlmer told police Uhlmer said he got the statue from a friend and that it depicted “the first witch burned at Salem,” according to the report.

(Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

Officers decided to arrest Uhlmer on July 6 and followed him from his home before trying to pull him over. Uhlmer refused to stop for police and sped away through heavy traffic on U.S. 95 before officers lost sight of him, the report said.

Uhlmer was arrested on Oct. 22 after officers followed him from his home again and took him into custody near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

In an interview with police, Uhlmer said a person who was staying at his home stole the statue and brought it there, but that he didn’t steal it. He also said he didn’t pull over for police in July because he was afraid officers would shoot and kill him, according to the report.

Uhlmer was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He was no longer being held there Wednesday.