LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of stalking his ex-wife and attempting to kill her new boyfriend after he shot at their rental vehicle, police documents say.

On Saturday, July 29 at around 3 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call from a woman who told them that her ex-husband, identified as Diego Sanchez-Rubio, 37, had been following her and her boyfriend and had shot at her vehicle.

The report stated she told police that she and Sanchez-Rubio had been married for 20 years and had two kids together. The victim said the reason that she had filed for divorce was because of Rubio-Sanchez’s violent behavior. She told police that Sanchez-Rubio “never wanted the divorce and has been angry with her ever since,” the report stated.

According to the report, she said that even though Sanchez-Rubio had been arrested for domestic violence charges several times, his behavior never changed.

Diego Sanchez-Rubio. Source: LVMPD

The report stated the victim said on July 29, she and Sanchez-Rubio had “several altercations throughout the day.”

At around 10:30 that morning, the victim and her boyfriend were at a grocery store and were paying for their items when Sanchez-Rubio confronted them and “caused a scene” inside the store, the report stated.

According to the report, when the two left the store and drove back to the victim’s boyfriend’s house, Sanchez-Rubio showed up there. She told police that Sanchez-Rubio walked up to her and “balled up his fist as if he was going to hit her,” before punching her in the back of the head twice.

The victim’s boyfriend ran toward Sanchez-Rubio to defend the victim. Sanchez-Rubio then punched him in the face, knocking him backward. The victim grabbed her phone to call the police, at which time Sanchez-Rubio got back into his car and drove away, the report stated.

Later in the day, the victim and her boyfriend took their rented Tesla to the rental agency to report windshield damage at around 3 p.m. The report stated that she noticed Sanchez-Rubio pull up behind her. She told police that he started to bang on the window of her vehicle, demanding that she exit.

According to the report, Sanchez-Rubio then went back to his vehicle and pulled out a gun, pointing it at the victim’s vehicle. The victim told police that she was worried he was going to shoot her and her boyfriend.

The report stated the victim was able to drive away, but Sanchez-Rubio began following her. She pulled up to a stop light at Lone Mountain Road and Rancho Drive and Sanchez-Rubio pulled up next to her and shot at her vehicle, nearly hitting the victim’s boyfriend, before driving away, the report said.

The victim told police that she didn’t know how Sanchez-Rubio kept finding her throughout the day. According to the report, she thought that he may have planted a tracker on her rental vehicle because he had planted a GPS on a previous car she drove to “keep tabs on her and know where she was at all times.”

The report stated that at around 8:30 that night, the victim called police to tell them that their son had told her that Sanchez-Rubio was inside their home. Detectives arrived at the home and were eventually able to get Sanchez-Rubio and their son to leave the home. Sanchez-Rubio was taken into custody.

According to the report, the son told police that his father had come to the home and told the son that he was going to change the lock “because they were going to try to kick [the victim] out of the residence.”

The son told police that his father had admitted to following the victim around town by placing trackers on her vehicles. The report stated that the son told Sanchez-Rubio when his mother had rented the Tesla and that his father had come over that night to place a tracker on it.

Sanchez-Rubio told police that his children told him that the victim used illegal drugs and did not have food around the house. The report stated that Sanchez-Rubio did not approve of his ex-wife dating other men, and specifically did not like her new boyfriend.

According to the report, Sanchez-Rubio told police that he had “run into [the victim and her boyfriend] by chance” several times that day. He told police that he “just happened to run into them” at the grocery store and got angry with them.

The report stated that Sanchez-Rubio told police that he ran into the victim again at the rental agency because he had “seen some paperwork” in the victim’s home and he went there to “try and get some evidence that she was being neglectful of her children.”

Detectives told Sanchez-Rubio “That did not make sense,” and he relented and told police that he went to the rental agency to confront the victim. He initially told police that the gun “fired itself,” before telling them that he fired it accidentally.

Sanchez-Rubio admitted to placing trackers on his ex-wife’s vehicles because “he wanted to know where she was always,” the report stated.

Sanchez-Rubio faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle or structure, and domestic battery.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.