LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing and killing the mother of four children after she attempted to leave him to get to a “safe” place, according to a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, June 18, around 12:30 p.m., officers with the LVMPD were called to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of East Charleston Boulevard after reports of a stabbing.

According to the report, arriving officers found a woman, later identified as Hunter Weiland Reyes, on the ground in front of an apartment with a man, identified as Robert Anthony Lara, 39, laying on top of her, “seemingly holding her.”

Officers then took Lara into custody.

Reyes had several stab wounds, one on her left leg and one in her back, near her left shoulder blade. Officers attempted to provide life-saving measures, but Reyes was pronounced deceased, the report stated.

According to the report, a blood trail was seen leading from the living room in the apartment to outside the door where Reyes’ body was found. Two knives were found in the apartment, two pieces of a broken knife on and near the couch, and a second, larger knife was found under a crib.

According to the report, there were four children in the apartment at the time of the stabbing. They are 8 years, 7 years, 5 years, and 10 months old.

The report stated that the three oldest children were Reyes’ and Lara’s. The 10-month-old was Reyes’ child with another man, who died in a motorcycle accident approximately 2 weeks before the stabbing.

Lara initially told police that Reyes was drinking alcohol and was making comments about the 10-month-old’s father that concerned him.

According to the report, Lara’s original story to the police was that when he woke Reyes up that morning, she was angry and received a small kitchen knife and attempted to cut her neck. He told police that she said she “couldn’t take it anymore.”

Lara told police that he tried to wrestle the knife from her, and during the struggle, she told him she was stabbed before she left the apartment and collapsed.

According to the report, there were inconsistencies in the statements that the children gave to the police. The report stated that the oldest child, 8, told police that Reyes “went outside and stabbed herself in the chest.”

Reyes did not have any stab wounds in her chest, the report stated.

According to the report, the child continued to contradict herself and change the details of the story. She told police that Lara had told her that Reyes “was depressed.”

The report stated that detectives were concerned that the child was possibly coached by someone before police arrived.

According to the report, another child, a 7-year-old girl, told police that she saw Lana stab Reyes in the leg while she was sitting on the couch. While Reyes attempted to leave the apartment, the child said that Lana stabbed Reyes in the back “really hard.”

The child told police that Reyes was holding the baby and a backpack with baby items to go to a “safe” place at the time of the stabbing. The report stated that the backpack was found inside the crib.

According to the report, the 7-year-old girl told police that her sister, the 8-year-old, told her that Reyes stabbed herself. The report stated that the 7-year-old told police that she never saw Reyes with a knife.

The report stated that the 5-year-old boy told police that “daddy is mean” and that “mommy died because daddy stabbed her.”

According to the report, police confronted Lara with the inconsistencies in his statements, the injuries, and the statements of his children. At that point, Lara said he “[expletive]’d up,” but could not remember what happened.

The report stated that Lara admitted that he was frustrated and angry that she was trying to leave him. Lara told police that Reyes was an absent mother who drinks alcohol and takes pills.

According to the report, Lara told police that he stabbed Reyes when she tried to leave. He told police that he “overreacted,” and that his reaction when she walked out of the apartment was an “impulse.”

Lara was taken to the Clark County Detention Center. He faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. His next appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, at 7:30 a.m.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.