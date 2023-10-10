LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a man last Tuesday for allegedly shooting at his wife and her friend after he assumed she was cheating on him, an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated.

On Oct. 3 at around 5 a.m., police arrested Malik Moran, 27, on two charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, the report stated.

On Oct. 2 around 11:50 p.m., a man and a woman were exiting a house when a black car pulled up, the driver got out, pulled out a gun, and started shooting at them. The man ran and called 911, giving the police the woman’s number, according to the report.

Police called the woman and she told them she was hanging out with a friend, but when they went to leave the house, her husband pulled up with a gun and started shooting, the report said. She identified her husband as Moran and hung up.

When police called again, she told them she was in front of her apartment and Moran came out and put a black handgun in her front passenger seat when she hung up, according to the report.

The police met the woman at a park where she showed them the gun and told them her husband had chased her friend while he was running and was shooting towards him numerous times, then she got in her car and left, the report said.

According to the report, LVMPD officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Stonelake Cove Avenue to contact Moran. When they called him on the phone, he was cooperative, exited the apartment, and was taken into custody.

In an interview with Moran, he stated he had not heard from his wife in a while so he tracked her with his iPad and went to the location. When he got there, he saw her hugging a man in the driveway. Thinking she was cheating on him, he pulled out his handgun and “blacked out,” the report said.

Moran said he remembered shooting the gun, and that he usually has a lock on it with the magazine separated, but he did not that day, according to the report.

On Oct. 3 around 1:28 p.m., a man called the police after finding a bullet hole in his air conditioning unit. LVMPD officers responded to the house and after observing the hole, they determined that was the house where the shooting occurred.

The charge of discharging a firearm at an unoccupied structure or vehicle was later added to Moran’s arrest charges.

He is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center with bail set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024 at 10 a.m.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.