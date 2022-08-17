LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of running over and killing a 6-year-old boy on Saturday told police he drove away from the scene because he was already on probation, an arrest report said.

Michael Burdick, 21, was helping a friend move after being evicted when he allegedly hit the boy, who had been riding his bike across a private driveway, according to the report.

The incident happened at around 5:19 p.m. in a neighborhood south of East Sahara Avenue and east of South Maryland Parkway. Police said Burdick was driving a U-Haul through a private drive on the westbound side of the road while the boy was riding his bicycle eastbound across the same driveway.

The report said that the U-Haul’s right front bumper hit the boy’s left side and knocked him to the ground as the truck continued to move and “rolled over” him as he lay there.

Burdick later explained to officers that he saw the boy at the last second and hit the brakes but ran him over, the report said.

Police at the scene described the frame of the bicycle he had been riding as so bent that it “made the bicycle not rideable.”

According to the report, Burdick stopped the truck after the collision and stayed with the boy until an ambulance arrived, later saying that he held him and could “feel his heartbeat fade away.” After this, he said he was “hanging out” in an apartment for a short while before leaving to return the U-Haul at around 5:47 p.m.

Burdick told police he didn’t call 911 or 311 after the crash because he was on probation and was wanted for a traffic warrant, and was not allowed to have contact with police, according to the report.

The report said Burdick had spoken with police over the phone after the incident and kept changing meeting locations and times with officers until he was later taken into custody at his mother’s house early Sunday morning at around 1:30 a.m.

He was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and violating his probation. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, and no bail has been set.

Burdick is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23.